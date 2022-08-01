MARTINSBURG — A town of Martinsburg man faces drug and weapon possession counts after the Lewis County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence Monday morning.
Tyler J. Moroughan, 29, of 6669 Route 26, is charged with single counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
The task force, assisted by the state police’s Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team and sheriff’s deputies, executed the warrant at 5:22 a.m. following a 15-month methamphetamine investigation. The warrant was signed by Lewis County Court Judge Daniel R. King.
Police said that as a result of the search, about 4 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales containing drug residue, drug packaging, a thick stick with a heavy end that was deemed a weapon and $100 in cash were recovered.
Mr. Moroughan was arraigned before Judge King and released without bail. The task force said its investigation is continuing.
