Happy Birthday wishes to our son-in-law David who will celebrate on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and to my brother Roger who celebrates on Aug. 13.
Aug. 9 is National Book Lovers Day followed on Aug. 10 by National Lazy Day. Aug. 15 is National Relaxation Day, so grab a book, “kick back” and enjoy!
Members of the 3G Fire Department will meet a 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3, at the Brantingham Fire Station.
Members of the Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a “carry-out” chicken barbecue dinner and Chinese Auction at the fire hall, 5609 Whitaker Road, Saturday, Aug. 8. The auction is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The chicken dinner will cost $10 and include baked beans, macaroni salad and a roll. Chicken halves only will cost $6. Social distancing and masks are required.
The Martinsburg Historical Society will have a bake sale in the fire hall to compliment the chicken barbecue.
The society will not be celebrating Martinsburg Day this year because of the coronavirus, but encourages anyone in the town who would like to have a rummage sale that day to do so.
The fire department will hold its monthly meeting at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, in the fire hall.
At the last meeting of the William H. Bush Memorial Library Board of Trustee, the board approved the purchase of a new drop box for returning books and DVDs. Library personnel will be available from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, to help anyone who needs assistance completing their census forms.
I wrote a few weeks ago about early Martinsburg settler, Chillus Doty and his wife Sarah Martin, a sister of General Walter Martin, for whom the town is named. Mr. and Mrs. Doty had two sons, Baron Steuben Doty was born on March 23, 1795. He married Esther Murdock and they made their home in St. Lawrence County. James Duane Doty, born on November 5, 1799, married Sarah Collins, and made his home in Wisconsin Territory where he served as Governor.
Baron and Esther had one child, Sarah Ann Doty who married Rev. Joseph A. Rosseel. The Rosseels had two daughters. Esther Julia married Ira B. Humphrey and apparently died childless. Colette Therese Rosseel married Edward Overton and lived in Towanda, Penn., in the north central part of the state. They had four children. A daughter, Sarah Rosseel Overton married Harry Chamberlain Passage. Their only child, Janet Passage married Norman Dodge McKean and became the mother of three children.
The oldest of the McKean children died as an infant. The second child, James Norman McKean, married Mary Jane Wall and had one child, Charles E. McKean, who died on May 4, 2008, unmarried and childless.
The third child of Janet Passage and Norman McKean, John Rosseel Overton McKean, married Ruth Elaine MacDonald and apparently did not have children. So, it appears that the Baron Steuben Doty line “died out” with the death of Charles E. McKean in 2008. Charles was Chillus and Sarah Doty’s great, great, great, great, great grandson! I’m still researching James Duane’s line.
“I have great respect for the past. If you don’t know where you’ve come from, you don’t know where you’re going. I have respect for the past, but I’m a person of the moment. I’m here, and I do my best to be completely centered at the place I’m at, then I go forward to the next place.” Maya Angelou
Nelson Schwartzentruber can be reached at 315-376-2792 or via email at mrnelson46@outlook.com.
