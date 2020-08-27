Railroad Stations are usually public buildings where people purchase a ticket, board a train and travel to a specific destination. Martinsburg has a “station” that is located underground. During a different time in our American history, runaway slaves from southern states were hidden from “slave catchers” who were in pursuit of runaways in order to return them to their master. Any “google” search to locate Underground Railroad Stations in New York State seldom identify Martinsburg or Martinsburgh as the spelling was at the time, as part of the system. Martinsburgh, indeed, had an Underground Railroad Station for runaways seeking freedom in Canada.
This railroad station was particularly significance in the 1840s through 1860s when abolitionist societies were forming because of people’s antislavery feeling and belief that all men should be free. Oneida County — Utica in particular — was a hot bed of activity arousing abolitionist feelings. Many northern citizens countered that feeling and believed the Constitution protected property rights of slave holders. Never-the-less, the Abolitionist Movement picked up steam and the Underground Railway System, although illegal, was a way to provide a means for runaways to escape to Canada. There were many “stations” in Oneida and Onondaga counties. Many slaves were secreted away and brought from Utica to Boonville and then on to Martinsburgh through Turin in pursuit of refuge. An important figure in the Utica area was fearless leader, Garrett Smith. Also known to the movement was Martinsburgh’s Horatio Hough. Horatio was known to attend meetings in Utica and likely where Horatio met Mr. Smith.
Once reaching Martinsburgh, Horatio Hough would hide runaways in the underground caves on his Martinsburgh property -his Underground Railroad Station. Horatio was a “conductor” or “station master.” Harboring runaways was unlawful and slave catchers were often in the vicinity, so runaways were whisked to the caves where there was a large room to house them. Because the cave often had water and underground streams, an old boat was once found in the cave. There are two entrances to the cave, one near route 26 and one a distance back near where a Hough barn once stood. After dark, Horatio would gather the runways and hide them in the bottom of a wagon outfitted with a false bottom. After dark, on many a night, the wagon would head north on Route 26 to another safe location or “station” in the town of Denmark.
Although Hough is our most noted local “conductor,” we know there were families between Boonville to Martinsburgh where runaways could be hidden. Although we do not know all who assisted along the route, it is reported that there was a black family who also helped and the writer wonders if the Schuyler family, a black family who had arrived in the area in the 1830s, may have been that family. We also know that Franklin Phelps, a miller by trade, was a “conductor,” and had his Martinsburgh mill constructed with a secret compartment on the water wall side of the mill as a hiding place.
Horatio Hough was so well acquainted with Garrett Smith that he penned a letter to Smith in March of 1856 from Martinsburgh and inquired about the possibility of sending Mrs. Delia Phelps, a Martinsburgh resident, to Kansas to help with the movement to have Kansas admitted to the Union as a free state. Mrs. Phelps was a hard-working widow who was a devoted and principled abolitionist and would be “equal to half a dozen men.” Mrs. Phelps did go west but it is unclear if she went to Kansas.
An excellent documentary video is available on the Lewis County Historical Society webpage, entitled “The Trial of Horatio Hough.” Mr. Hough was at odds with the Presbyterian Church because of his position on slavery and the church expelled him from membership. An interview with Irene Uttendorfsky, within the video, provides detailed information about the cave. She is also author of “When Thunder Rolls.”
