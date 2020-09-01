Martinsburg Town Board to hold special meeting
eavallone

MARTINSBURG — The Martinsburg Town Board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the municipal offices on Cemetery Street. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the resignation letter from the town justice and to appoint a new justice to fill out the term. Any other matter that may come before the board may be discussed.

