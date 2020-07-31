LOWVILLE — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County and the state Department of Agricultural and Markets are partnering to provide supplies to benefit the health and safety of farmers and farmworkers this month.
Producers are eligible for free face masks and hand sanitizer (in 2 ounces and 1-gallon containers). Production farms of any type are encouraged to participate, including farmstands, CSAs, greenhouses and u-pick operations. Sign up by contacting CCE Lewis at 315-376-5270 or emailing lewis@cornell.edu.
Product will be handed out every Wednesday for three weeks during August: from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5, 12 and 19 at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County office at the Lewis County Education Center.
For more information, visit the extension’s website at ccelewis.org.
