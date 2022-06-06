CONSTABLEVILLE — A Massachusetts man faces multiple felony after allegedly firing a gun at an occupied camp.
Robert C. Leblanc, 48, of Groveland, Mass., was charged with four felonies including first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and third-degree criminal possession of an assault rifle as well as two misdemeanor charges — second-degree menacing with a weapon and three counts of possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device by state police on May 28.
The police’s online activity log showed the incident took place in the town of West Turin at about 4:09 a.m. when a report was called in of shots being fired.
Upon request, a state police spokesman provided a news release on the incident that stated Mr. LeBlanc got into an argument with three other people at a seasonal camp he was visiting in Constableville that resulted in him allegedly getting a gun out of his vehicle and shooting three times at “the residence.”
Mr. Leblanc is also accused of having deflated tires on the vehicles of the other guests in the camp by stabbing the tires.
No one was injured during the incident, the release said.
Mr. Leblanc was arrested at about 7:30 a.m. and arraigned in New Bremen Town Court. Bail was set at $2,000, which according to a state police news release “he immediately paid and was released.”
