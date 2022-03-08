LOWVILLE — A Massachusetts man was killed in a snowmobile crash Thursday night.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Jack W. O’Brien, 20, of Otis, Mass., was driving a 2020 Ski-Doo MXZ 850 on Flat Rock Road, snowmobile Trail C5A, at about 11:40 p.m. in the town of Montague.
The release said Mr. O’Brien was near the Poor Road intersection when he came off the groomed trail on a curve, running into a group of trees.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies were assisted by the Martinsburg Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Valley Snow Travelers Snowmobile Club.
