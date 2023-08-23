LOWVILLE — The members of the Lewis County Legislative Finance and Rules Committee will hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. Monday in the Legislative Board Chambers at the courthouse.
The purpose of this meeting is to introduce and discuss a new Medicare Health Program for Lewis County Retirees. Any other business may be conducted.
