LOWVILLE — As election time nears, Lewis County residents are invited to a Meet the Candidates forum for county offices from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Lowville Academy and Central School auditorium.
Candidates in competitive races will answer questions posed by a media panel, followed by an opportunity for unopposed candidates to each speak to those in attendance.
Candidates for the treasurer position, including Democratic candidate Christine Schwendy, Republican and Conservative candidate Eric Virkler and Independence candidate Denise Yost, will be the first group to face questions, followed by legislature candidates in District 1, Republican incumbent John Lehman and Phillip Hathaway of the Over the Hill Party, and District 4, Republican Ian Gilbert and Thomas Schantz of The Farmers Party.
Unopposed candidates scheduled to speak include Sheriff Michael Carpinelli, District Attorney Leanne Moser and County Clerk candidate Jake Moser, as well as the other eight incumbent legislators.
The media panel will consist of representatives from the Watertown Daily Times, Flack Broadcasting, WWNY TV-7 and event sponsor linkinglewiscounty.com.
