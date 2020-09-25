CROGHAN — It’s ducks to the rescue to help the Oswegatchie Educational Center.
For years the annual AdironDuck Race held in the spring has benefited the center’s Summer Program Fund.
Last year, a new dining hall was constructed at the center however COVID-19 shut down the summer camp program. With the loss of nine months of operations, the not-for-profit faced shortfall in funds needed to wrap up the project’s financing. Building costs and expenses for 2020 amount to $150,000, according to the organization’s Facebook page.
Therefore the center’s leadership has decided to hold a one-time-only Mega Duck Dash Dining Hall Fundraiser online Oct. 25.
“The AdironDuck Race is about sending kids to camp, but the Mega Duck
Dash is about providing them a dining hall that can safely handle the volume of campers we are hosting,” said Todd Lighthall, executive director of the New York State FFA Foundation, which owns the educational center.
The Mega Duck Dash will be held online at noon Sunday, Oct. 25. Ducks cost $50 each or three for $125 with a chance to win the $5,000 grand prize. Ducks may be adopted until noon on race day online at http://wdt.me/nv6vmu.
The spring AdironDuck race, also held online this year, with ducks selling for $5 and silver ducks for $50 grossed about $65,000.
Visit the center’s Facebook page to view virtual tour of the new dining hall at 11 a.m. Oct. 25, the Mega Duck Dash at noon and the announcing of the winner at 1 p.m.
For more information, call 315-346-1222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.