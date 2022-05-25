LOWVILLE — A Memorial Day Parade and Military Honors to be rendered by local veteran organizations on Monday, May 30, starting at 11 a.m. The parade will start at the Nortz & Virkler Inc. 7468 S. State St. and end at Veterans Park. A wreath will be placed at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument and Veterans Park. The Lowville Academy and Central School marching band will participate along with Lowville Volunteer Fire Department, Scout troops and various law enforcement agencies.
Following the parade, the Marine Corps Commandant will give a short address and the color guard render full military honors to the deceased. The public is encouraged to stop at the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Marine Corps League posts following the event.
For more information contact the American Legion commander at legionpost162@gmail.com or 315-376-3712.
Copenhagen CARES Collaborative, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Floyd Lyng American Legion Post 0723 will host a Memorial Day Celebration starting with a parade at 10 a.m. Line-up for the parade will include reenactors, classic cars, a bike decorating contest and pet parade by the Lewis County Humane Society.
Following the parade there will be a cake walk, ice cream social, chicken barbecue, quilt raffle and veteran banner presentations at River Park next to Town Talk.
Parades and ceremonies will also be held in other communities:
Deferiet: noon Sunday, May 29, starting at fire department and ending at the municipal building were a brief ceremony will be held.
Black River: 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, starting at the corner Main and Remington streets and ending with a brief ceremony at the monument next to the American Legion
Carthage: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, starting in West Carthage and concluding with a ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on State Street, Carthage.
Croghan: 10 a.m. Monday, May 30
Natural Bridge: 9 .m. Monday, May 30, starting and ending at the fire department
