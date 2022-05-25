LOWVILLE — A contingency of representatives of local veterans organizations will render military honors at the grave sites of veteran in Lewis County during Memorial Day weekend.
The joint Lowville American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 6912 and Marine Corps League Detachment 754 Honor Guard will use the following schedule:
Times are approximate
SUNDAY, MAY 29
Meet at Lowville Legion, 5383 Dayan St., at 11 a.m. for coffee and donuts
Depart at 11:30 a.m.
Noon — Brantingham Cemetery, North-South Road, Greig
12:50 p.m. — Sperryville Cemetery, 6590 Sperryville Road, Glenfield
1:20 p.m. — Petries Corners Cemetery, 7099 Number Four Road, Lowville
1:40 p.m. — Beaches Bridge Cemetery, 6353 Number Four Road, Lowville
2 p.m. — Old Glendale Cemetery, 6162 Glendale Road, Glenfield
2:20 p.m. — Martinsburg Cemetery, 5322 County Route 30, Lowville
2:40 p.m. — West Martinsburg Cemetery, 7008 West Road, Lowville
3 p.m. — West Lowville Cemetery, 546 State Route 12, Lowville
MONDAY, MAY 30
Meet at Lowville Legion, 5383 Dayan St., at 7 a.m. for coffee and donuts
Depart at 7:30 a.m.
7:45 a.m. — Wilcox Road cemetery, (left of Sale Barn) State Route 26, Lowville
8 a.m. — Hillside Cemetery, 9544 State Route 26, Lowville
8:15 a.m. — Reed Cemetery, Phinney Road, 9041 East Road, Lowville
8:30 a.m. — Lee Lumber , East Road, 7406 East Road, Lowville
8:40 a.m. — East State Street Cemetery, 7598 East State St., Lowville
8:50 a.m. — River Street Cemetery, 5579 River St., Lowville
9 a.m. — Jackson St. Cemetery, 5516 Jackson St., Lowville
9:10 a.m. — Upper Stowe St. Cemetery, 5299 Stowe St., Lowville
9:20 a.m. — Lowville Rural Cemetery, Rural Avenue, Lowville
Loved ones who have veterans that have been laid to rest are encouraged to attend this solemn ceremony. The Lowville American Legion raises flags at 32 gravesites before Memorial Day every year and retires them after Labor Day. They also manage the provision of all of the grave flags in Lewis County. The Legion also lowers flags to half staff when directed by the President.
