LOWVILLE — A 72-year-old man participating in the Snirt Run all-terrain-vehicle event on Tug Hill on Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon after an extensive search.
Frederick Moat of Kirkwood near Binghamton was at the Montague Inn, 6765 Sears Pond Road, at around 11 a.m. on Saturday when he was last seen according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Report. He was driving his 2020 Polaris RZR 570 side-by-side in the event.
His daughter, Michele Moat-Marcello, reported on social media that her father had dementia but was doing the Snirt Run with friends when they became separated.
Mr. Moat was reported missing at about 9:15 p.m. when, the release said, the sheriff’s office began working with the state DEC Forest Rangers to search for him.
A photo of Mr. Moat with his RZR was circulated on social media, asking for information from other Snirt Run participants who may have seen him Saturday.
“A coordinated search effort began at daylight,” the release said, with a command post set up at the Valley Snow Travelers’ groomer barn at 7491 State Route 12.
After his side-by-side was found by the Martinsburg Fire Department stuck “well off” Salmon River Road near a driveway in the town of Montague, what was described as an “extensive ground search” led to discovery of Mr. Moat in a forested area, already deceased.
Deputies and rangers were assisted by DEC officers, county Emergency Management, the state police and multiple fire departments, the release said.
The Sheriff’s Office thanked “numerous spontaneous volunteers” from Lewis County and beyond for help with the search, the release said.
