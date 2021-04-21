LYONSDALE — A Pennsylvania man was safely located Saturday after state forest rangers, state police and Lewis County sheriff’s deputies responded to a weekend report of a missing camper, last seen in the Fowlersville area.
The camper, a 39-year-old man from Pittsburgh, Pa., missed a planned April 17 meeting with a relative, who hadn’t heard from him since April 13, according to a state Department of Environmental Conservation news release.
Responders searched the area, used a drone and learned the man had sustained an arm injury on April 14, then walked to a nearby road and was taken to a hospital by a passing motorist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.