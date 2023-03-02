missing

This photo of Paul R. Barker Jr. was given to the Lowville Police Department by his family to use for a notice asking the community for help finding him. He went missing on Monday and was found dead Thursday afternoon. Provided photo

LOWVILLE — A 67-year-old man missing since Monday was found dead in the village Thursday afternoon. Police say “no foul play” is suspected.

Paul R. Barker Jr. left his home where he lives with his son on Monday morning to go to the store, but when he was still not home 7 p.m., his son contacted the Lowville Police Department, according to Police Chief Randy L. Roggie.

