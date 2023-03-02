LOWVILLE — A 67-year-old man missing since Monday was found dead in the village Thursday afternoon. Police say “no foul play” is suspected.
Paul R. Barker Jr. left his home where he lives with his son on Monday morning to go to the store, but when he was still not home 7 p.m., his son contacted the Lowville Police Department, according to Police Chief Randy L. Roggie.
“It was after dark and some of the family was some of our guys started and made some calls,” Mr. Roggie said.
On Tuesday, officers tried to piece together where Mr. Barker may have gone and whether he may have spent the night with a friend, working with the family and continuing the informal search.
An official missing person report was filed and state police troopers brought a drone to establish if Mr. Barker could be seen from air.
Early Wednesday morning, Mr. Roggie put out a news release with Mr. Barker’s picture requesting help from anyone who had seen Mr. Barker over the prior two days.
With the help of video footage from various locations around the village and conversations with people who had seen Mr. Barker, police established he had been walking on South State Street near Stewart’s Shops at the corner of Stowe Street wearing a black and red snowmobile coat, blue jeans and brown boots with black gloves and a winter hat when he was last seen on Monday.
“On Wednesday morning we went full blown into contacting neighbors and we started doing door-to-door canvassing,” Mr. Roggie said.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies and state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers assisted with the search.
“When we ran out of daylight (on Wednesday) but on Thursday morning, we set up a grid and did a comprehensive search,” Mr. Roggie said, with the help of about eight DEC forest rangers who led law enforcement into people’s back yards and behind Kraft Heinz to look for Mr. Barker and get better drone footage.
Although they were searching in the right area, it was ultimately a tip from a local resident that came in just before 3 p.m. Thursday that helped officers find the missing man just an hour after the rangers left the location.
The police chief gave “heartfelt thanks” to everyone who helped with the search but especially the community members who called in tips. They were instrumental in finding Mr. Barker, he said.
“They sped the process up with their help,” he said.
The local police were also grateful for the expertise of the officers from the state police and sheriff’s office.
Mr. Roggie said the case is now in the hands of Lewis County coroner Leanne Moser, who he believes will call for an autopsy being that Mr. Barker was “unaccompanied” at the time of his death.
He said the release of additional details surrounding Mr. Barker’s death are at Ms. Moser’s discretion.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.