To help farmers and the community, a Mobile Dairy Day in various locations throughout Lewis County has been organized for Friday, May 1.
If unable to pick up for yourself, call Lewis County Opportunities at 315-376-8202 to discuss other arrangements.
When picking up milk recipients are asked to remain in their cars, pop trunk or unlock back car door for the products to be placed in the vehicle, wear a mask, bring a pen to sign a document and go to the site closest to your home.
Donations have been made through American Dairy Association Northeast, Dairy Farmers of America, Cummings Farms Creamline Milk, Kraft Heinz, Penske of Watertown, Lewis County Farm Bureau, Lewis County Opportunities, as well as through individual contributions.
While some products for this drive are being donated, all funds raised will be used to support farmers. Additional products will be purchased for those in need.
To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/lewiscountydairydrive or send a check made out to Lewis County Farm Bureau. Write “Dairy Drive” in the memo line and send to: Lewis County Farm Bureau, 7013 State Route 26, Lowville, NY 13367. For questions about donating, contact Lewis County Farm Bureau at 315-486-8820.
Locations:
n Port Leyden Food Pantry, St. Martin’s Rectory, 7108 North St., Port Leyden, 9-10 a.m.
n Copenhagen Food Pantry, St. Mary’s Church, Route 12, Copenhagen, 11 a.m. to noon
n Harrisville Food Pantry, 5852 Old State Route, Harrisville, 2-3 p.m.
n New Bremen/Croghan, Lewis county Opportunities, 8255 State Route 812, New Bremen, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
