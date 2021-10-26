LOWVILLE — Lewis County Public Health has announced a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for first, second, third and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department, 5420 The Parkway.
Moderna is licensed for anyone 18 years of age and older.
Vaccination appointment must be booked in advance at www.lewiscounty.org or by calling 315-376-5453.
Those receiving their second, third or booster dose, are asked to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record card.
The CDC has issued recommendations for a booster dose 6 months or more after the second dose for the following individuals:
n Ages 65 years of age and older
n Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
n Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
n Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
