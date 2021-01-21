WATERTOWN — As the new year gets underway after the whirlwind that was 2020, a milestone is being celebrated for the year unlike any other: zero child fatalities occurred in Lewis County.
To celebrate the milestone, the Victims Assistance Center’s Regional Child Fatality Review Team is launching the first year of the More Birthdays campaign.
The ultimate goal of the campaign, according to Review Team Coordinator Jenna M. Ellinger, is having children live to have more birthdays, and prevent the deaths that can be easily avoided.
“I actually heard the more birthdays slogan on a conference call that I was on,” she said. “I thought that’s great, because I think that is the ultimate goal here — children love all the things that are involved in birthdays.”
Ms. Ellinger’s 8-month-old son Madden died due to unsafe sleeping conditions at a day care provider’s home in 2014. Now, she’s helping to educate others and prevent future avoidable deaths by raising awareness.
The Regional Child Fatality Review Team looks at child fatalities that occur in the tri-county area and bases prevention and outreach on the circumstances surrounding each child’s death. As a grant-funded program through the state Office of Children and Family Services, the team reviews deaths related to drowning, suicide, ATV accidents and those related to unsafe sleep.
Ms. Ellinger, Regional Child Fatality Review Team coordinator for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, took over the position about a year ago, and knew that before 2020 ended, there was a good chance the year would end with no fatalities in Lewis County.
“I was afraid to say it out loud, because I didn’t want to jinx it — I wanted to just hold off on the good news until we were 100 percent sure,” she said.
But when Dec. 31 hit, she said she checked her email and said, “Oh my God, thank gosh no fatalities.”
In 2019, Lewis County had one child fatality, which was attributed to unsafe sleep.
Ms. Ellinger said for a county to be so low in numbers, regardless of its size, and to be able to end a year with no child fatalities, is “amazing.”
Between Jefferson and St. Lawrence, a total of 12 child fatalities occurred in 2020.
Once a case is closed with child protective services and law enforcement, and the autopsies have been completed, the team goes in and reviews that fatality. They work to initiate prevention and outreach based on the circumstances surrounding the fatality.
According to Ms. Ellinger, the three counties see many reports to Child Protective Services and many near fatalities.
“Although our numbers are low in comparison to some of the other counties in the state, I still think that it’s important that we highlight that there are fatalities happening in this area,” Ms. Ellinger said.
According to Ms. Ellinger, most of the fatalities the team reviews revolve around unsafe sleep for infants. It’s important for infants to sleep alone and on their back, with nothing else around them in the crib or bassinette, she said.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which Ms. Ellinger said has not been good to the team in terms of limiting its involvement in the community, the review team has taken more to social media to get the message out about child fatalities and what can be done to prevent them. They’ve also partnered with other local agencies to get the word out.
Ms. Ellinger said her team consists of about 35 people, including law enforcement, child protective services, pediatricians, county and district attorneys, medical examiners and emergency medical services.
“It’s not just one person doing this, it’s a community taking care of the children,” she said. “You only have so much time and time is never guaranteed — it can be taken away from you in a second.
“Giving these children a better life and a better future, that’s the ultimate goal here,” she added.
