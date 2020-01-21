LOWVILLE — It is a huge year for the Lewis County Fair — A Celebration of Generations. Two hundred years is a big accomplishment and something that the Lewis County Agricultural Society is excited to be celebrating, according to organizers. This year Craig Morgan has been selected as Friday night country concert performer.
Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music’s most-loved artists, Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,”
“Wake Up Loving You,” and the four week No. 1, “That’s What I Love About Sunday.”
Morgan recently released his first new music in over three years, the faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry — “The Father, My Son And The Holy Ghost.” The song hit No. 1 on iTunes in the All Genres Top Songs chart as Blake Shelton led a viral campaign that gained support from the entertainment community.
Need more reasons to love Craig Morgan? He is a supporter of the farm to table movement, just like many of us in Lewis County. He opened The Gallery at Morgan Farms, a family-owned and operated farm-to-home business in his hometown of Dickson, Tenn., in 2017. The store features a variety of artisan items handmade by Morgan and his family.
Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent 17 years serving the United States of America in the Army and Army Reserves. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America’s military personnel and has made 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a recipient of the 2006 USO Merit Award and in 2018 was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian. This was in recognition of his continuing dedication to our military men and women around the world. Being neighbors to Fort Drum, Lewis County knows the importance of veterans and active duty members.
Tickets for the concert are now available online and at Countryside Veterinary Clinic in Lowville. Pricing is $35 for trackside tickets and $30 for grandstand tickets. The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 24.
Morgan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.