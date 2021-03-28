WEST CARTHAGE — A small fire ignited at an industrial complex along the Black River in the village Saturday night.
According to Carthage Fire Department Chief Brian Draper, crews were called out to 695 West End Avenue at 7:11 p.m. Saturday night, after reports of smoke and a loud bang were reported.
They arrived on scene to the PetaWatt facility, which houses a number of cryptocurrency mining firms at its Carthage location, which was once a paper mill. The company buys power from the wholesale market and sells it to the companies it hosts inside the building.
Mr. Draper said the fire started in and was contained to a small freight container along the northwest side of the building, which houses computer and cooling equipment.
“There were some flames, and a lot of smoke,” when crews arrived on scene, Mr. Draper said.
He said crews were able to knock down the blaze relatively quickly, as it was contained to the outbuilding. No flames made it into the main brick structure, but smoke was pulled into the building from the computer unit by a series of cooling fans.
Mr. Draper said the inside of the main building did sustain some smoke damage.
Sunday morning, there were few clues that a fire had occurred at the facility at all, except for some visible smoke damage to the freight container.
Nobody was inside when the fire started, and no firefighters were injured as they knocked down the flames. Mr. Draper said the Carthage Fire Department was assisted on-scene by the West Carthage and Black River fire departments, and asked the Natural Bridge Fire Department to cover their station during their response.
The fire was extinguished within hours and crews were back in-service by 10:30 p.m., Mr. Draper said.
The Carthage Fire Department’s investigators are currently determining what sparked the fire.
