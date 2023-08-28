LOWVILLE — Year nine was very different for the annual Team Faith Relay For Life Softball Tournament held July 29.
“Everything started off as planned, with the 8 a,m. games even starting about 10 minutes early,” said tourney organizer and Team Faith captain Caree Turck. “Those games were completed with Time Warp and Umsteads winning their first games. The 9 a.m. games found wins for Those Guys and Darren Ashcroft Property Service. The 10 a.m .games were put to a stop by Mother Nature. Both games were stopped at 10:20 a.m. as field conditions quickly deteriorated and became unsafe for play. I watched the radar and made a difficult decision for fundraising efforts, but a no-brainer for the safety of all players. We drew Chance Auction winners and cleaned up for the day broken-hearted. I began planning with Troy Clark of North Central Little League and team captains and found an alternative date to resume play.”
With eight of the original 11 teams in attendance, play resumed Aug. 12 although the forecast was still not favorable.
“Teams were great at being on time and ready to play,” said Ms. Turck. “We were able to pick up where we left off two weeks prior with a few adjustments to the brackets. All games were completed before Mother Nature was back at it around 2:20 p.m. with severe thunderstorms and heavy rain.”
Those Guys, captained by Alex Burke, won the cookie cake trophy for the 2023 coed double elimination tournament
“Those Guys are a returning team that had been previous tournament champions in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018,” said the organizer. “Burke also won the individual division Home Run Derby Fundraiser held in 2020 with COVID guidelines not allowing the tournament itself to take place.”
Time Warp, captained by Matt Burgenstock placed second. The tourney and raffles raised $2,380 to add to Team Faith’s efforts for Relay for Life in support of the American Cancer Society.
Other teams participating, with team captains listed, were High Flyers (Samantha Law), Umstead’s General Construction (Sommer Davis), Old School (Ashley Emlaw), Darren Ashcroft Property Service (Todd Rogers), Eager Beavers (Matt Andre), Team 24 (Kirk Ventiquattro), Rock Bottom Misfits (Brandy Stanford), Mowhawk Valley Small Ballers (Kris Downes) and Hammer Time (Kevin Dailey).
“We cannot thank our teams, sponsors and donors enough,” said Ms. Turck. “We could not do what we do in the fight against cancer without you. We also would not be where we are without Troy Clark and all of his behind the scenes prepping and assistance. There’s no way we would have gotten to year nine without him. We hope to see everyone back on Saturday, July 27, for our 10th annual event which will have some special things going on in addition to tournament play to celebrate 10 years of fundraising fun!
According to the team captain, Team Faith/Beaver River Relay For Life if the North Country is a very small Lewis County Relay For Life team made up of two teams that merged efforts in 2021.
Fundraising efforts for 2023 are currently at just over $8,000 with a hope of getting to the $10,000 mark with three more fundraisers to go for the year, a September dinner at Tug Hill Estate, an October Paddle Auction and the annual holiday calendar in November/December.
