LOWVILLE — Year nine was very different for the annual Team Faith Relay For Life Softball Tournament held July 29.

“Everything started off as planned, with the 8 a,m. games even starting about 10 minutes early,” said tourney organizer and Team Faith captain Caree Turck. “Those games were completed with Time Warp and Umsteads winning their first games. The 9 a.m. games found wins for Those Guys and Darren Ashcroft Property Service. The 10 a.m .games were put to a stop by Mother Nature. Both games were stopped at 10:20 a.m. as field conditions quickly deteriorated and became unsafe for play. I watched the radar and made a difficult decision for fundraising efforts, but a no-brainer for the safety of all players. We drew Chance Auction winners and cleaned up for the day broken-hearted. I began planning with Troy Clark of North Central Little League and team captains and found an alternative date to resume play.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.