LOWVILLE — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, 7744 W State St., is holding a Mother’s Day Jerked Pork Dinner, starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10, with pick up in the post parking lot. The menu includes jerked port steak, salt potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans, bread and dessert at a cost of $12 for dinner or $7 for steak only.
For delivery call 315-376-2733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.