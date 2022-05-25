LOWVILLE — A motorcycle crash on State Route 812 shut down a section of the road in the town of New Bremen near the town of Lowville for almost three hours on Wednesday.
The accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. with the road closed in both directions between Ridge Road and River Road including the bridge over Black River by 10:40 a.m. because of downed wires according to the state NY-Alert system and radio communications among first responders at the time.
It is not yet clear if there were any injuries and a county Sheriff’s Office spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
The wires were cleared and the road reopened at 1:10 p.m.
