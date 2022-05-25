LOWVILLE — A motorcyclist who crashed into the back of a cattle trailer on State Route 812 on Wednesday morning in the town of New Bremen has died of his injuries.
According to information provided by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Michael S. Russell, 77, ran into the trailer being pulled with a Ford F250 by Eric H. Horn, 46, of Remsen.
Mr. Horn reportedly had stopped in the roadway after seeing a live wire in a ditch and as he began moving again, Mr. Russell ran into the trailer with his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Mr. Russell was first taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse by Lifenet helicopter, according to the release, but was rerouted to Lewis County General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. and resulted in the road being closed in both directions between Snell Road and River Road, including the bridge over Black River, for almost three hours.
The road was cleared and reopened at 1:10 p.m.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the New Bremen and Lowville fire departments, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Turcks Towing.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
