LOWVILLE — To “address some of the concerns of the towns,” Lewis County is considering some changes to the event permit law that was enacted in August 2020.
County Attorney Joan McNichol informed the General Services Committee of the county Board of Legislators on Tuesday afternoon that a preliminary meeting with town supervisors led to suggestions after an April ATV event sponsored by the Timberview Lodge in Turin made apparent a number of loopholes and unaddressed considerations in the law.
Estimates ranged from a few hundred to a couple of thousand ATV and UTV riders participating in the Timberview’s poker run that was extended to include a section of county trails and seasonal roads at the last minute.
The proposed law changes would include a name change indicating towns are allowed to opt in for the inclusion of their roads and properties. Opting in would require an agreement between the town and the county to ensure that county ATV permits are required on town trails and roads, Ms. McNichol said.
The current law only requires events anticipated to have more than 250 attendees to obtain the event permit, but the revisions would not just change the cut-off number but also create sub-categories with specific requirements.
The draft changes would require a permit for proposed events with 50 or more people for non-motorized events and 150 people or more for motorized events with the potential for the board to wave the permit for certain “especially small, non-motorized” events.
A change is also being considered for the law’s insurance requirement for event organizers because, especially in the case of motorized events, the individual vehicles, whether ATV or snowmobile, are each insured. The exception would be for large motorized events that cover multiple towns and properties.
District 10 legislator Jerry King said because it is often impossible to hold individual riders responsible for damages to roads and boarding properties but to require the sponsor to provide event-wide insurance to provide more accountability.
Fines for not applying for a permit are also being revisited.
“For non-motorized events (the fine) would be $50 to $500, depending on how big it was,” Ms. McNichol said, “snd for motorized events, the fine would be much greater for not getting an application in and the permit ... $500 to a thousand dollars.”
Additionally, a $5 fine per each registered participant would be charged. That money would be pooled to go to the towns impacted by the event.
Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli clarified that businesses attracting a large number of ATV or snowmobile clients would not be penalized for not having a permit. He also asked if it was “a little more correct” to say that the permit gave the county more power to refuse events they don’t want to support using the cover of not having enough law enforcement patrols or emergency services available.
Ms. McNichol said she doesn’t know of anyone who wants to prevent events from happening.
“The whole point of it is that we know what events are going on and that the towns know what events are going on so that they can call law enforcement. They can alert their highway people. They can alert EMS if it’s a big event, so we can know what’s going on,” Ms. McNichol responded.
Jackie Mahoney, director of the Recreation, Forestry and Parks Department, gave the example of restricting parking on one side of the road so traffic isn’t blocked and emergency services can get though when the relevant departments have notice of an event in advance.
“I think what we want is a sustainable trail system,” County Manager Ryan Piche added, noting that if land owners continue to get upset with errant riders at large events and damage done to their properties, land owners could rescind permission for their land to be used for trails.
The permit fee, regardless of the type of event, is $20.
The draft changes will now be brought to towns for feedback.
