LOWVILLE — The trial for an accused murderer and arsonist has been postponed.
Set to begin on Sept. 21, the trial for Shawn L. Exford, 30, was changed to a Feb. 28.
District Attorney Leanne K. Moser requested the delay in Lewis County Court on Friday due to family medical issues that arose last week.
Defense attorney John W. Hallett was also present in court and did not object to the change ultimately approved by Judge Daniel R. King.
Exford was released from Lewis County Jail on bail posted by his mother last week. He was being held for violating probation.
Exford is accused of murdering Catherine A. Crego, 58, and Saratina R. Kilbourne, 42, of 7539 S. State St., by setting fire in the downstairs hallway of the multi-family structure where they lived, blocking any exit.
A grand jury indicted Exford on charges in May 2020, including four counts of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree arson — top-tier felonies — as well as second-degree arson and five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
