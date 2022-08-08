CARTHAGE — Cabin 3: The Outpost at the First Baptist Church hosted the annual Northcountry Music Festival at Long Falls Park, Riverside Drive, in the Farmers Market Pavilion in July.
“There are many purposes for hosting the Northcountry Music Festival,” said Erik Svereika, church pastor and organizer of the event. “One of the main purposes is to give the Northcountry a wholesome, family friendly event geared to please all ages, young and old alike. Each of the many bands plays various styles of music with original music all dealing with many of today’s ‘hot button’ issues. One of the bands talked about her experience with separation, custody battle and divorce from a child’s perspective and from a parent’s view. Other bands dealt with respect, bullying, perseverance, suicide and truth. One band, ELijah Daniels Ingram could not make it due to his baby daughter being put in the hospital so we had former lead singer of the Christian Rock Band, Kris Mays, come and fill in. He used to play worship music for our church so he was glad to help out. He now resides in the Utica area where he is a full time worship leader at City Hope Ministries.”
