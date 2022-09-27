GLENFIELD — The Lewis County Humane Society held its annual Mutt Strut in August. The event included a basket raffle, dog show, K-9 demonstration, merchandize sale, bake sale and walks on the trails.
“We enjoyed perfect weather and a wonderful attendance,” said Cheryl Steiner, Board of Directors president. “We are so grateful to everyone who donated items for the raffle, gave monetary donations, volunteered their time, baked goods for our bake sale, or came and bought tickets for raffles. All profits go to caring for all of the shelter animals. Without your support, we could not do what we do.”
