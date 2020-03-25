ELLISBURG — A Natural Bridge man was issued a weapons charge on Friday, state police said.
Benjamin C. Vallejo, 28, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal possession of a firearm weapon at about 5:20 p.m.
He had been heading north on Interstate 81 in the town of Ellisburg when he was charged, according to the state police public information records online. Mr. Vallejo was issued a ticket to appear in town court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
