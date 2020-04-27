HARRISVILLE — A Natural Bridge man was issued multiple charges resulting from a domestic dispute on Wednesday.
Benjamin L. Rooney, 21, was charged by state police with second-degree menacing with a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors.
The incident is pending investigation and no further information was provided.
