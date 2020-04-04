CARTHAGE — A Natural Bridge woman was charged by state police in an incident on Tuesday evening.
Jody A. Ashcroft, 59, was charged with second-degree menacing with a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.
According to the state police’s online arrest information, the incident that led to the charges took place at about 7:30 p.m. in the town of Wilna.
Ms. Ashcroft was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further information was provided.
