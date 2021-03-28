LOWVILLE — The COVID-19 Memorial Week in Lewis County brought out solidarity and appreciation for the frontline workers in the pandemic and remembrances of people lost to the disease with the color blue and forget-me-not flowers. And it had its own hashtag, -NaturallyTogether.
From March 15 to 20, the 29 county residents whose deaths are the result of COVID-19, along with essential workers — “our local heroes” — were remembered through creative displays around the county marking the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.
The week was a collaborative effort among the county, the business community and the religious community that included a virtual Commemorative Service, encouragement for residents to share “stories of community kindness during this unprecedented time -Naturally Together” and to create displays using blue and forget-me-nots as the themes while submitting photos of those displays to participate in a photo contest.
The contest winners were announced by the week’s organizer and county Community Services Director Patricia Fralick to be South Lewis High School for the best student display; Lewis County Search and Rescue for the best business display and Albina Rennie for the best individual display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.