LOWVILLE — A neighbor’s quick-thinking and focused firefighter response kept damage to a minimum in a barn fire Wednesday night.
A “bright white light flashing” at about 9 p.m. caught the attention of Clarence Haldeman’s neighbor on Number Four Road. When they went over to see what caused it, they found a wall on fire on the west side of the barn, called 911 and told Mr. Haldeman what was happening, according to the fire report supplied by the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joseph Austin.
The unnamed neighbor went into the barn and moved as much hay as possible away from the impacted wall until the structure filled with smoke, the report said.
Firefighters subdued the blaze within 15 minutes with a “quick interior attack” leaving only minimal damage to the exterior wall, although they remained for an hour to ensure there were no hot spots or smoldering fires that had been undetected.
The apparent cause of the fire was an electrical issue, but it is still under investigation by the owner and the insurance company.
Fire departments from Martinsburg and New Bremen, the Lewis County Origin and Cause team and National Grid assisted at the scene.
There were no injuries and the barn was not used for animals.
