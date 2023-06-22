LOWVILLE — Two Republicans, veteran legislator of 10 years Andrea J. Moroughan and political newcomer Steven M. Stogsdill are vying for the District 6 seat on the Lewis County Legislature in Tuesday’s primary. The candidates live near each other in the town of Watson but had not met until recently.
The candidates shared their views on the controversial Rails to Trails project and what they hope to accomplish as legislator if elected.
ANDREA J. MOROUGHAN, 76
LIVES IN: Watson
EDUCATION: South Lewis High School
EXPERIENCE: Legislator — District 6, 10 years
Soil and Water Board Director
Office for the Aging Advisory Board member
Bus driver (retired) — South Lewis Central School District, 34 years
Watson Town Court Justice (retired), 17 years
SOCIAL CLUBS: Senior citizens club, Valley Homemakers, New Bremen Fire Auxiliary
WHAT SHE BRINGS TO THE BOARD
“I love the county. I love people. It’s a great place to live and I’d like to see it move forward. We’ve been trying to help more organizations, like we just helped the EMS organization which is very important to me,” Mrs. Moroughan said. “I like what I do and I enjoy working with the legislators.”
HOW THE BOARD HAS CHANGED
“In the past Lewis County was stuck. We didn’t do anything, but we have now improved our (Department of Social Service) building and it’s beautiful. We’ve improved our county garage and other buildings like the Solid Waste Building and improved Singing Waters Park,” she said. “And the legislators really respect each other now and that wasn’t always the case.”
“Our role is to keep improving the county, keep moving forward to make it a better place to live. I have seen progress but we need to keep trying to make it better for everyone in the community.”
PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT
“I was so happy with the JCC building. I think education is so important and so many kids cannot go to college because they’re more hands-on and college isn’t for them,” she said.
She said she was pleased to be part of building a higher education center that provides trade and technician training, mentioning specifically the carpentry safety course that has helped a number of its graduates find work in the field and will be having its fourth run starting in July.
RAILS TO TRAILS
Mrs. Moroughan voted in favor of the county’s acquisition of the railway corridor stretching from Lowville to West Carthage for a Rails to Trails project after “being on the fence about it for a long time.”
“I listened to people in that auditorium (during the public hearing) and I was on the fence about it for a long time, but I heard Dr. Palmer speak and I think she hit the nail on the head. We do need a place to walk — a safe place to walk. We need a place for our moms to take kids with strollers and bicycles, tricycles,” she said. “I think it’s the right thing to do. I care about kids. I care about families. They can also be great for senior citizens. Other counties have rail trails and it works.”
She also believes the project could create business opportunities for county residents.
Although she doesn’t mind the ATVs that ride by her house in Watson, Mrs. Moroughan said she sees motorized recreational vehicles might not be a good fit for parts of the rail corridor.
She said she understands the concerns of many of the property owners adjacent to the rail corridor, but believes the board can work with them to address their issues.
WHAT’S NEXT
“I’ll be focused on the maternity ward at the hospital. We need to work at getting that up and going,” she said, acknowledging that the hospital administrators are continually working on recruiting the staff needed to “unpause.”
“We can’t recruit for them but if you don’t have nice things to do here, you’re not going to get people to come,” she said. “We have beautiful schools but it takes more than schools to bring doctors here. That’s another reason why Rails to Trails would be great here.”
STEVEN M. STOGSDILL, 53
LIVES IN: Watson
EDUCATION: Copenhagen High School
EXPERIENCE: Lowville Farmer’s Co-op, 2 years
Buckingham Hardware — Supervisor/rental manager, 10 years
U.S. Navy — Drug Operations Task Force, Caribbean; Desert Shield; Desert Storm; USS Constitution, Boston, 8½ years
AWARDS: Navy Team Medal
REASON FOR RUNNING
“I think it’s my generation’s turn. We have to start to get involved now. I don’t want to wait until I’m retired and then get into politics or get into finding out where all of our money is going or find out why this or that regulation was passed,” Mr. Stogsdill said.
“A lot of people were awakened to how politics were being run after 2019 on a national level and I … figure(d) out it starts on our local level if you want to fix the national level as far as the laws, regulations, big government, small government go. I would like to get more into smaller government instead of having so many rules and regulations. I can’t change that unless I’m part of it.”
Mr. Stogsdill said believes the government was designed to be “trickle up” from local government but instead has “become trickle down.” He wants to be part of the reversal of that flow.
WHAT HE WOULD BRING TO THE BOARD
“I want to protect our Constitutional rights and I’m not saying that they’re (the county board) is against our rights but I think our Constitutional rights are being questioned on a national level and if they’re being questioned on a national level they’re also going to be questioned on a county level, a town level and every level that there is.”
He said he believes the first and second amendments are being threatened by things like the New York Safe Act and censorship and that he was part of the movement in early 2020 to establish the county as a second amendment sanctuary county.
LEADERSHIP STYLE
“If I am making a decision, I want input from people. I don’t want to make all of the decisions for everyone who lives around me. I’m there to represent them, but I want to represent what they want. They have to talk to me. If they don’t talk to me, I won’t know what they want,” he said.
Mr. Stogsdill encourages residents to go to the town of Watson board meetings, although he admits he has not yet attended any of those meetings himself. If he wins, he says he will be there to listen, not to exert any control.
“It’s not just my choice. If it is, then I’m going to do what I think is best with the information I have. I want them to change my mind and if I have a better argument, I want to be able to change their mind,” Mr. Stogsdill said.
When asked which side he would choose if it came down to the opinion of one or a small group of constituents making a strong argument for personal reasons versus the greater good, Mr. Stogsdill said he would choose the greater good but he would try to present the facts to the minority opinion holders to try to help them understand.
ROLE OF COUNTY GOVERNMENT
“I think the county as a whole should be able to lift up every district … Our county is only as strong as its weakest district so if all of our districts are going to work together, I think we could be a great county and maybe even lead by example.”
He said he would also like to bring towns together to help each other and combine resources.
WHAT IS BEING DONE RIGHT
“I love living in our county. It’s not all bad. We have a lot of tourism — snow sleds, four-wheelers. I have talked to a lot of people living in our area that would like some sort of trail system in District 6.”
RAILS TO TRAILS
Mr. Stogsdill said a landowner in his district neighboring the defunct railway has said. “it is so bad as far as bugs because all his land is swamp, so making that land into trails system for people to walk on, that would not be pleasant for people.”
People in his district that are not landowners have told him they are against the project because of funding.
“We may be getting grants from the state or federal level but there’s always a back cost to that. How much that is, I do not know yet,” he said. For the people he has spoken to, it’s all about the money.
“I want to find out what are the plans and what is the end number and from there I would make a decision whether I’ll be for it or against it.”
At this point, Mr. Stogsdill believes there are better ways to spend the money being used on the project, even if it is still used on tourism-related projects, but he does not have anything specific in mind.
HOMELESS SHELTER
“The 24/48 hour plan (for emergency homeless shelter) fine, that’s a great plan. I’m not an advocate of the consistent living spaces for homeless. We have six churches in Lowville itself and I don’t think we should spend any tax dollars on charity. The churches can help those people and there’s state and federal programs and I would imagine county programs to put them up as far as housing and cars and job placement. I do believe if you open up something to homeless then more people are going to be homeless and more people are going to come here. I don’t think charity should be given by government. I think (churches) will offer to take care of those people.”
He said he would fulfill the commitment for housing if mandated by the state or federal government but nothing more than what’s required. He said he doesn’t want to force his constituents to donate to charity so no locally collected tax money would be used on his watch.
WHAT HE WOULD LIKE TO CHANGE
Mr. Stogsdill said he would like to “investigate the spending better than what it is” by the county government. He is a big supporter of law enforcement and would like to see more investment there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.