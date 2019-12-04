LOWVILLE — A plea by library directors around Lewis County for a funding increase that had seemed to fall on deaf ears was heard and answered.
Unanimously, the Board of Legislators approved a resolution proposed by Board Chairman Lawrence Dolhof and District 7 Legislator Gregory Kulzer to add $10,000 to the 2020 libraries budget, bringing next year’s total to $30,000.
During the Nov. 19 public hearing on the budget, library directors from around the county and a North Country Library System representative showed up in solidarity with their spokesperson who addressed the board, asking for the funding increase.
“Our libraries are safe places in our community where all residents and visitors to our communities can come for information, pleasure reading, internet availability and as a central place to get cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter as well as an essential location for social interaction,” said Eileen Mathys, director of the Croghan Free Library.
She said library staff watch people mature from “shy toddlers” to “productive adults that contribute to our society,” while retirees volunteer and share their skills and knowledge through the library.
According to statistics Ms. Mathys provided, there were more than 55,500 visits to libraries in the county in 2018 and nearly 170,000 items loaned. Wifi at the libraries was used 33,958 times and there are 50 public access computers available for county residents.
Last year, Lewis County libraries received $358,930 combined in public funding and spent $671,778.
Libraries throughout the county employ 15 people and provided 619 programs during the year.
The libraries had requested $40,000 to be split among the 10 charter libraries and two reading rooms but were granted $20,000, as in 2019.
After Ms. Mathys spoke, there were no questions or comments from the board and no change was made to the library funding.
“I was pleasantly surprised. We’re happy for any increase above the flat budget we’ve had over the past few years,” Ms. Mathys said. “We are thrilled.”
She was aware Mr. Kulzer was going to propose the increase, she said, but she didn’t know for certain which direction it would go.
The bump in funding came just in time, according to North Country Library System director Susan Mitchell.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” she said. “When we are able to get an increase from the county, it shows not only how supportive they are but it helps keep us from having to go back to taxpayers to ask for more money.”
Because the census being taken next year is going to be predominantly online, Ms. Mitchell said she “can’t think of a more important year for an increase.”
In addition to lending books and videos and putting on entertaining and educational programs, Ms. Mitchell said library staffs help people with everything from filing their taxes to signing up for health insurance at the marketplace online, and it’s anticipated that their help will be needed more than ever to ensure everyone is properly counted in the census, even those who don’t have access to or knowledge of smart phones, computers and reliable internet.
The resolution approving the transfer of $10,000 from the 2020 contingency budget to that of the libraries acknowledged those contributions, saying the services libraries provide are “for the betterment of the general public.”
