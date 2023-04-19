CROGHAN — A blaze in a town of New Bremen home was kept to a minimum by firefighters Tuesday, causing relatively minor damage but still requiring the inhabitants to find somewhere else to live until repairs can be made.
Flames were coming out of the roof when the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the 7239 Kirschnerville Road home owned by Jay Virkler after a resident of the home called 911 at about 3:30 p.m., according to a news release provided by new Croghan Fire Chief Robert Shultz.
The first responders attacked the fire near the chimney from outside the house, finding only smoke and no visible flames inside the attic.
By drilling a hole in the roof, the firefighters were able to target the fire hiding between cedar shakes and shingles on the house.
Assistance at the scene was provided by the New Bremen, Beaver Falls and Castorland fire departments and all units left the scene by 5:17 p.m.
In a separate news release, the American Red Cross reported helping the three adults and 14-year-old child that were displaced by the fire.
Mr. Shultz said because the top of the chimney had to be removed and the chimney was used by both the wood stove and the oil furnace, there is now no way to heat the home, causing the displacement.
There is an ongoing investigation into the blaze’s cause.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.