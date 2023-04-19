Croghan Volunteer Fire Department truck. Photo provided

CROGHAN — A blaze in a town of New Bremen home was kept to a minimum by firefighters Tuesday, causing relatively minor damage but still requiring the inhabitants to find somewhere else to live until repairs can be made.

Flames were coming out of the roof when the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the 7239 Kirschnerville Road home owned by Jay Virkler after a resident of the home called 911 at about 3:30 p.m., according to a news release provided by new Croghan Fire Chief Robert Shultz.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.