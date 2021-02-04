NEW BREMEN — A family home was lost to a fire Wednesday morning.
The 7416 Snell Road residence of Mark D. Lehman and his family was extensively damaged by smoke and water as a result of a blaze that was called in to 911 at about 11:18 a.m.
According to the Lewis County Emergency Management fire report, one of the family members reported that “their home (was) full of smoke.”
The New Bremen Fire Department was the first to arrive at the structure fire along with the Croghan Fire Department. Additional assistance was provided by the Lowville and Beaver Falls fire departments.
The source of the fire is still under investigation.
The property was insured.
