Potsdam man accused of unlawful surveillance

Adobe Stock

LOWVILLE — An argument that’s believed to have turned violent led to three charges against a New Bremen man by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Ryan M. Noftsier, 26, was charged with second-degree menacing, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment — all misdemeanor charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Noftsier allegedly punched a woman in the head with a closed fist twice and threatened her with a baseball bat “to place her in fear for her life” during a domestic dispute.

The reported violence is believed to have taken place in front of a child less than a year old.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.