LOWVILLE — An argument that’s believed to have turned violent led to three charges against a New Bremen man by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
Ryan M. Noftsier, 26, was charged with second-degree menacing, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment — all misdemeanor charges.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Noftsier allegedly punched a woman in the head with a closed fist twice and threatened her with a baseball bat “to place her in fear for her life” during a domestic dispute.
The reported violence is believed to have taken place in front of a child less than a year old.
