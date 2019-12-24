NEW BREMEN — The town of New Bremen council has set a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the town municipal office building, 8420 State Route 812, to consider renewing a contract with Lewis County Search and Rescue Inc. for Ambulance Service for 2020, at a cost of $6,192.14.
New Bremen public hearing set
