New Bremen sets hearing on ambulance contract
avallone

NEW BREMEN — The town of New Bremen board has set a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Town Municipal Office Building, 8420 State Route 812, for the purpose of renewing a two-year contract with the Beaver Falls Fire Department for general and emergency ambulance service for the town of New Bremen, at a cost of $8,000 per year.

