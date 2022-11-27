NEW BREMEN — The town of New Bremen board has set a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Town Municipal Office Building, 8420 State Route 812, for the purpose of renewing a two-year contract with the Beaver Falls Fire Department for general and emergency ambulance service for the town of New Bremen, at a cost of $8,000 per year.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- New Bremen sets public hearing on ambulance contract
- Christmas parade to be held Friday in Watertown
- Firefighters battle Sunday morning blaze at Ogdensburg home
- College football: SU back on course after win, testy emotions on the field
- Public hearing for Nickerson Road solar project tentatively set
- Parishville couple opens home to visitors to view Christmas village display
- Crow hazing continues Monday night in Watertown
- High school sports: Saranac denies strong HCS effort in tournament finals
Most Popular
-
High school football: General Brown advances to state Class C final
-
COR developers to face U.S. Supreme Court in appeal of bid-rigging case
-
Watertown plans second phase of Thompson Park improvements
-
Can the city run a profitable Watertown Golf Club?
-
UPDATE: Police identify woman found along road in Lisbon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.