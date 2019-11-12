NEW BREMEN — The town board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. at the town municipal office building, 8420 State Route 812. The purpose of the meeting is to renew a contract with the Croghan Fire Department Inc. for fire protection to a portion of the town within the New Bremen Fire Protection District, at an annual cost of $16,275 and to hear all interested parties for or against said contract.
New Bremen to discuss fire protection
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.