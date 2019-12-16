NEW BREMEN — A town woman was charged with DWI after the Lewis County Sheriff’s department tracked down an “erratic driver” report.
Teresa A. Reder, 46, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, refusing to take a breath test and stopping on a highway.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident, an “erratic” driver was reported on State Route 812 at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 13. Deputies found the what was believed to be the car on Tillman Road driven by Ms. Reder who allegedly failed field sobriety tests at the scene.
Ms. Reder was issued tickets to appear in the New Bremen Town Court.
