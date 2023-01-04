NEW BREMEN — The town zoning board of appeals, which normally meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, due to a conflict for one of the board members. The board meets at 6 p.m. in the town municipal building, 8420 Route 812.
