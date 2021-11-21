COPENHAGEN — A newly formed community group is about to present its first event the day before the traditional holiday parade hosted by the Copenhagen Fire Department.
According to its Facebook page, Copenhagen CARES Collaborative was established “to allow businesses and community members to work together in a positive and proactive manner.”
The collaborative’s mission is “to enhance the health, safety and resilience of the community, its residents, businesses and visitors while promoting and maintaining a sense of unity, pride and small-town character.”
The group was formed around five key values showing that Copenhagen cares — community, action, resilience, enhancement and service.
With hopes to make it an annual event, the collaborative is organizing Hometown Holiday from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4, with events throughout the village concluding with a fireworks display.
Participants are invited to stroll through the village, participate in activities and visit local businesses that will be offering specials and discounts.
There will be a snowshoe softball game, caroling, Christmas stories read at the gazebo and the opportunity to view a video on the history of Copenhagen at the village offices. Children will have the opportunity to send letters to Santa at the village offices as well. There will be a hot cocoa trailer set up in River Park.
The snowshoe softball tournament starts at 1 p.m. at Hopenhagen Farm, Washington Street. Trophies will be awarded for first and second places with a special prize for best costume. The coed tournament requires at least two females per team. Early registration, at a cost of $50 per team, will be held at the Cottage Inn. All proceeds will go to Copenhagen CARES to fund future events.
At 5 p.m. there will be a tree-lighting ceremony at the gazebo on Main Street followed by a fireworks display behind the Cottage Inn. Bulbs for the tree in memory of loved ones can be purchased with donations of $1 each with proceeds going to the organization. Bulbs may be obtained by mailing Chris Vogt, P.O. Box 133, Copenhagen, NY 13626 or through the village office.
Community members are encouraged to decorate their homes to “light up the town” and weather permitting, build snowmen.
To sign up to volunteer or for more information, visit the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/copenhagencares.
As has been the tradition on the first weekend in December, the Copenhagen Fire Department will host a Christmas parade at 2 p.m. Dec. 5. The parade will start at Washington and Cataract streets and end at the fire station on Route 12 where there will be refreshments provided by the Fire Department Auxiliary and local church members.
There will also be an opportunity to visit with Santa.
Those interested in entering the parade are asked to call Jerry Flanders at 315-688-2592 by Dec. 4.
Featured businesses include:
— Amish Connection: Enter-to-win drawing and holiday treats
— Cottage Inn: Tom & Jerry’s and “Grogg”
— Davenport Hotel: Tom & Jerry’s, “Grogg,” pop-up shops, raffles, angel tree and memory bulbs for sale
— Dragonfly Salon & Firefly Lodge: Caroling at 2 p.m.
— Hopenhagen Farm: Lavender Mulled Cider, Lavender Floss
— Jacob’s Place: Walk-away food specials and live music
— Town Talk: Walk-away food specials and live music
