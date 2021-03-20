DEER RIVER — The steel girder truss-style bridge straddling the Deer River in the town of Denmark is being replaced by the state Department of Transportation.
Heavy equipment already mobilized to the western end of the Route 26 structure is being used to prepare the site for the one-lane temporary bridge that will serve traffic while the main bridge is erected.
“This new bridge in Lewis County will enhance safety and improve travel conditions for motorists across the north country and help keep the region’s economy growing,” said DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez in a news release on the project.
The new bridge will be a modern span featuring concrete beams and road surfaces that will improve travel and enhance safety along an important road for the flow of people and commerce in the north country, the release said.
Design improvements will include wider shoulders in both directions to accommodate cyclists and pedestrians, upgraded approaches and a transparent acrylic barrier to prevent spray from the waterfall that tumbles next to the bridge “from settling on the roadway.”
New guide rails, signs and road markings are also part of the plan.
The release said the use of concrete in the structure will help to minimize corrosion from the water.
The bridge has been rated as “poor” consistently in inspections since 2011, primarily because of “super structure” issues, although it met “minimum tolerable limits to be left in place.” The superstructure of the bridge includes the girders, beams, railings, crash barriers and sidewalk.
Traffic on the temporary one-lane bridge will be controlled by lights, the release said, but additional lane or shoulder closures that may be needed through the process will be controlled manually by flaggers.
A public information session on the $2.9 million project was held in June 2019.
The existing bridge, located in the hamlet of Deer River between Station and Deer River roads, County Routes 12 and 55 respectively, was built in 1932 and rehabilitated in 1963.
The new bridge is targeted for completion in December.
