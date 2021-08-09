LOWVILLE — What can you buy for a buck these days, with prices seemingly soaring for everything?
A ride to Fort Drum from Lewis County, that’s what.
Beginning today, a new circuit route has been added to the Lewis County Public Transportation map, with the goal of enticing soldiers to the Lewis County Jefferson Community Education Center to take some classes and providing opportunities for Lewis County residents without personal transportation to work on or near the post.
Any rider who plans to get off the bus on post must have a Department of Defense security pass to do so; however, riders will be able to leave the bus near Fort Drum before the security gates, according to Planning Department Director Casandra Buell.
Buses will ply the new route Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, three times a day and will make one stop in Jefferson County en route. Bus fare is $1, one way.
At 10:15 a.m., the first bus will leave from Sliders gas station daily before stopping at Kinney Drugs in Carthage at 10:35 a.m. and arriving at the PX on Fort Drum at 11 a.m., to return to the Education Center at 11:40 a.m.
The afternoon bus run will begin at 2:10 p.m. at the Education Center, arriving at the PX at 2:50 p.m. On the trip back to Lewis County, stops will be made at Kinney Drugs in Carthage at 3:10 p.m. and the Croghan Sliders at 3:35 p.m. before ending the route at the Education Center at 3:45 p.m.
At 7:15 p.m., the final bus on this route will depart the Education Center, stopping only at Kinney Drugs in Carthage on the way to the PX, where it will arrive at 8 p.m. The return trip to the Education Center will involve stops at both Kinney Drugs and the Croghan Sliders at 8:25 and 8:45 p.m., respectively.
The run will end every night at 9 p.m. at the Education Center.
Monthly passes for the bus are available for $25 from bus drivers.
This is the county bus’ 10th route, including three that go out of the county to Watertown, Old Forge and Utica/New Hartford.
For more information, go to www.lewiscounty.org/departments/public-transportation or call 315-376-6508.
