TURIN — A New Hartford man was arrested by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies early Friday morning in connection with a motor vehicle crash on Route 26 in the town of West Turin on Aug. 8.
James A. Marino, 60, according to a police report, crashed his 2011 Ford Taurus at the intersection of Route 26 and West Road. Mr. Marino then began traveling toward Potters Corners with a disabled vehicle before coming to a stop on Route 26, just south of Potters Corners.
Mr. Marino was taken to the Lewis County ER where he submitted to a blood draw. Mr. Marino was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and several other traffic violations.
Deputies were assisted by Lyons Falls Ambulance, Constableville Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Sullivan’s Towing.
