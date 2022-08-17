LOWVILLE — Despite his parents expecting him to attend a couple meetings and lose interest, Noah M. Comet, 17, son of Mary and Michael Comet, not only stuck with scouting but earned the highest rank — Eagle Scout.
Noah, a member of Lowville Troop 162, joined Webelos in 2015 and crossed over to Boy Scouts in 2016.
He stuck with scouting because of the camaraderie.
“I enjoyed what we did together and making a difference in our community through service to others,” said the scouter.“Scouting brought me together with friends from the area and across the state at campouts and summer camp at Massawepie in Childwold.”
Through scouting Noah said he gained life skills.
“I gained a sense of pride and fulfillment,” he said. “It also made me challenge myself to do many things that I never imagined that I could accomplish. It allowed me to gain valuable leadership experience and to realize that the best way to lead is to stand side by side with those you are leading. I enjoy working with my fellow Scouts regardless of their rank because I learn something from them whenever we interact.”
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, scouters must plan and develop an Eagle project for the benefit of an organization.
The Noah chose to improve wildlife habitat and nesting opportunities for the Dadville New York State Department of Environmental Conservation area. This included building bat homes, wood duck nesting boxes, barn own nesting boxes, butterfly homes and a pallet habitat stack that were placed at locations around the DEC grounds.
“I remember going to the Dadville Department of Environmental Conservation with my parents and with my troop and it gave me many good memories so I wanted to give back, hoping that it becomes a favorite place for another young kid,” said Noah.
In the forefront of his mind was one part of the scout law “thrifty.”
“I felt that the best project would be one where I secured all of the materials with very little money being exchanged,” he explained. “The project would not have been possible without the generosity of several businesses in the county.”
Merit badges are awards earned by members of the scouts based on completing a list of requirements. Although Noah said he truly liked completing all of his merit badges, his favorite was undoubtedly kayaking.
“I enjoy being on the water so any time that I was able to be paddling or swimming is always relaxing” said Noah.
His least favorite was personal management which includes a great deal of book and record keeping. Noah does acknowledge this will, “be something that will help me later in life if my career takes the pathway I have chosen”
Noah belongs to a plethora of other organizations while being active in his troop. These include, a member of the Scouting Honor Society Order of the Arrow which involves being involved in the Ceremonies Team that aids with the induction of new members.
“It is truly an honor to serve with fellow scouts in these ceremonies” Noah said.
In addition, he enjoys playing clarinet, alto clarinet and bass clarinet in the Lowville High School band, marching band and jazz band. He is a member of the varsity swim team and is isolated in his eagerness to swim the butterfly. Through the school community Noah the Vice President of the class of 2023 and active in the backpack program, Whiz Quiz team.
St. Peter’s Church was the venue Noah chose for his Eagle Court of Honor since it is the church, “that I attend and it has been part of my life since I was born. I am currently an altar server and visual presenter there and felt that it was the most fitting location to celebrate my achievement.”
Noah plans to attend Jefferson Community College for two years, earning an associates degree and then transferring to SUNY Canton to pursue a degree in Funeral Administration, with an ultimate goal of returning to the area and help the community through difficult times.
