Noah Comet becomes an Eagle Scout

Noah Comet was joined by his parents during his Eagle Court of Honor at St. Peter’s Church, from left Michael, Mary and Noah Comet. Photo provided

LOWVILLE — Despite his parents expecting him to attend a couple meetings and lose interest, Noah M. Comet, 17, son of Mary and Michael Comet, not only stuck with scouting but earned the highest rank — Eagle Scout.

Noah, a member of Lowville Troop 162, joined Webelos in 2015 and crossed over to Boy Scouts in 2016.

