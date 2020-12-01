LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Board of Legislators at its December meeting Tuesday evening approved the nomination of 33-year-old Lisa Porter Virkler of Beaver Falls to fill the District 2 legislator position left vacant by Randy LaChausse’s departure.
In order to take on the role of legislator, Mrs. Virkler had to give up her position as a full-time registered nurse in the emergency room at Lewis County Health System, but after great consideration, she decided the legislator position was an opportunity she never knew she wanted and couldn’t ignore.
“This also felt like a calling to make change, just like nurses,” Mrs. Virkler said. “We get in this profession to make a difference and this is another opportunity for me to make a difference.”
Although she said she’s “well versed” in politics, it never occurred to her as a path for her to “be the change.” When a friend approached her, asking her to consider the open legislator position, Mrs. Virkler said that friend “opened up my eyes to something I didn’t know I wanted.”
She believes her experience as a nurse will help her bring a new perspective to the board, especially in the middle of the COVID-19 health crisis.
“I thought, if I was going to the polls to vote or if I were looking at elected officials, how cool it would be to be able to vote for somebody who is a nurse and I guess the only way to have nurses representing is to be a nurse who is representing,” Mrs. Virkler said.
Lately, she said she’s been asked about Lewis County’s biggest challenges, or what needs to be done in the county with an “ignore COVID” caveat, but to ignore the pandemic would be to ignore reality.
“If COVID wasn’t happening I’d have lots of aspirations about Lewis County’s mental health and jobs, but really with COVID, I just want to get us through this next year, get the vaccine to anyone who wants it and help get us through this health care crisis,” she said.
With a Democratic mother and a Republican father, Mrs. Virkler is an Independent and takes pride in the fact that people often have a hard time identifying her one way or another.
Although she has left the Lewis County hospital, she will continue nursing in Watertown while raising her two children, 5-month old Penelope and 2½-year old Leland with her husband, Alex, and being legislator.
Mrs. Virkler encourages her District 2 constituents to contact her and let her know what they would like her to do for them.
“I want to know,” she said, “I really do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.