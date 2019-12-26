LOWVILLE — Lewis County Office for the Aging has attracted one of the county’s own back from Jefferson County to lead the agency and infuse it with her boundless energy and unique background.
Crystal Collette was appointed by the Lewis County Board of Legislators at its Dec. 3 regular meeting to replace Kelly Hecker, who accepted a position in another state having completed two years in the OFA post.
After serving as the director of social services for Hospice Jefferson County for over a year and at Lewis County Hospice as a social worker and bereavement coordinator for over three-and-a-half years, Ms. Collette said she is excited to use the breadth and width of her experience to serve the aging community on many different levels.
“In rural communities, the Office for the Aging is an important safety net for older residents,” Ms. Collette said. “So here is a perfect opportunity to continue serving our community, whose largest demographic is over 65 years old, the opportunity to support direct service to the community and to affect policy on safety net issues.”
Ms. Collette’s first day on the job, Dec. 16, brought her back to living and working in the county, an arrangement to which she said she was excited to return. Her new team at OFA further convinced her there is nowhere else she would rather be.
“My first day felt like I was being welcomed into a team of really smart, really caring professionals,” she said.
With her master’s degree in social work from Syracuse University, Ms. Collette worked with victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Syracuse area which is another piece of her knowledge base she wants to weave into the OFA fabric.
“I would love to be able to develop partnerships around elder abuse and financial exploitation by both family and strangers of our senior community,” she said. “Domestic violence doesn’t stop when people get older. The people most likely to cause physical harm are family.”
She said she looks forward to leading the way toward addressing that serious issue and ensuring the county’s seniors get all of the services they need and richly deserve.
